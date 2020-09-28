Wyoming Pedestrian Dies After Getting Trapped Under Car

A 75-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being hit by a car in Powell.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, outside Rimrock Tire on E. Coulter Avenue.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a driver was making a right-hand turn to head west onto Coulter from the tire shop when he failed to see Dennis Brophy walking east on the sidewalk in front of him and hit Brophy.

The patrol says the driver got out his car and looked around after a passerby started honking at him, but he failed to see Brophy trapped under his car and started to drive off again before coming to a stop a short distance later.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. The patrol didn't say if the driver would face criminal charges.

​​