ALBUQUERQUE -- The Wyoming Cowboys (4-3 overall, 2-1 MW) erased an early 14-0 hole in 27-14 win over New Mexico in University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. on Saturday evening.

It marked UW's third comeback victory of the season with the Cowboy defense holding the Lobos to under 100 yards of offense in the second half.

“It was a huge win for us tonight and it is tough to win here at New Mexico, "UW head coach Craig Bohl said. "We overcame adversity tonight. We hunkered down on defense and made some plays on offense, and it's great to win on the road. Our guys really hung in there after the start, and we started the second half strong and that was a tipping point. We are young and had some untimely things happen, but we came back strong and will fix those.

"We need the bye week and have played weeks of hard-nosed football.”

The Cowboys recorded 304 yards of total offense on the night passing for 174 yards and rushing for 130 yards. The Lobos recorded 319 yards of total offense with 197 yards on the ground and 122 yards passing. Wyoming forced three turnovers in the contest and held the Lobos to 2-of-13 on third down.

Wyoming was led offensively by quarterback Andrew Peasley as he threw for 174 yards on 10-of-21 passing with two touchdowns. Tight end Treyton Welch had a career day with 87 yards receiving on four catches with a career-high two touchdowns. Running back Dawaiian McNeely rushed for a career-high 62 yards. Fellow running back Titus Swen added 50 yards rushing and 43 yards receiving.

The Wyoming defense was paced by linebacker Easton Gibbs with 13 tackles, tying a career best. Nickel Wrook Brown, in his first-ever start, recorded a career-high 10 tackles. Defensive tackle Gavin Meyer added six tackles along with two sacks in the contest. He also blocked a field goal. Corners Cameron Stone and Jakorey Hawkins added interceptions in the contest.

New Mexico got on the board first on a two-yard touchdown run by Miles Kendrick. The opening drive of the contest went 16 plays and 75 yards over 7:08. After the Lobos forced a three-and-out on Wyoming’s first drive, they added to their lead for a 14-0 contest at the 3:17 mark of the first quarter on an eight-yard rush from Justin Holaday on a six-play, 67-yard drive.

The Pokes got on the board with 47-yard touchdown reception from Peasley to Welch at the 10:08 mark of the second quarter to make it a 14-7 contest. The longest reception of Welch’s career capped a seven play, 82-yard drive that lasted 2:07. It marked his third touchdown in the last four games. McNeely added a 17-yard rush on the dive along with wide receiver Wyatt Wieland adding a 14-yard reception.

The Cowboys would force a Lobo field goal miss in the closing seconds of the half with New Mexico taking a 14-7 lead into the half. The Pokes recorded 122 yards of offense in the second quarter after only 27 in the opening frame, as New Mexico had 220 yards in the first half.

Wyoming struck first in the second frame on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Peasley to Welch once again. It marked a career-high in yards in receiving for Welch after the score. The Cowboy rushing attack led by Swen set up the score, as a 26-yard scamper on the opening play of the drive.

The Cowboy special teams made a big play recovering a muffed punt by the Lobos with long snapper Carson York and Ryan Marquez pouncing on the ball, as the play set up a 27-yard field goal from John Hoyland to give Wyoming a 17-14 with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter.

The Lobos would take the ball deep inside Wyoming territory in the closing minute of the third quarter, but Wyoming forced a field goal which was blocked by Meyer to remain the contest at 17-14 for the Pokes going into the fourth quarter. It was the first blocked field goal since Chad Muma did so last season against Montana State.

The Pokes added to the lead with a 19-yard field goal from Hoyland for a 20-14 contest with 8:42 left in the game. The tally by the Cowboys was set up by a 43-yard reception from Swen for a career-high, as the catch drove Wyoming inside Lobo territory.

The Cowboys tried to add to the lead in the closing minutes but were forced to punt. Punter Clayton Stewart booted one inside the one with Marquez earning the save. Wyoming would continue the pressure and an interception by Stone returned to the endzone made it a 27-14 game and would give Wyoming the victory. Hawkins would later ice the game with a late interception.

The Lobos were led by Kendrick offensively with 107 yards passing going 11-of-17. He also rushed for 72 yards in the game. Cody Moon led the Lobo defense with nine tackles on the night.

The Cowboys will head to their first bye week and return to action on Oct. 22 hosting Utah State.