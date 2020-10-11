Teton Goat Shoot a Physical Challenge, but Success Reported

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Groups of hunters report success killing nonnative mountain goats in western Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

They killed 16 goats during the first three weeks of a nine-week effort to eradicate the 100 or so goats using shooters from the ground.

A previous effort last winter to shoot mountain goats from a helicopter was called off after a few days, when Gov. Mark Gordon and other Wyoming officials objected to the aerial gunning.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports park officials want to eradicate the nonnative mountain goats because they compete with bighorn sheep for habitat and can spread diseases to the native sheep.