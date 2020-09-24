Wyoming, Mountain West Football is Coming Back

The Mountain West Conference on Thursday night announced that football is coming back this fall.

It's set to begin October 24. Teams will paly an eight-game schedule. Games are subject to approval from state, county and local health officials.

The Mountain West Championship is set for December 19.

Further details will be released on Friday morning.

The Mountain West Conference in August announced that all fall sports, including football, had been canceled.

Cancellations were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.