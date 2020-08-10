Mountain West Cancellations Include All Fall Sports

It's official.

Following reports Monday afternoon that the Mountain West Conference has cancelled football this fall, league officials confirmed as much — and those cancellations will include all fall sports.

Affected sports include football, men's and women's cross country, women's soccer and women's volleyball. Volleyball's cancellation comes with some exceptions connected to the "unique circumstances" involved with military academies.

The United States Air Force Academy is a part of the Mountain West Conference.

“Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our students, student-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff and overall communities,” said Dr. Mary Papazian, President at San José State University and Chair of the MW Board of Directors said. “Through the hard work of many over the past several months, the Conference made every effort to create an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete, and we empathize with the disappointment this creates for everyone associated with our programs. The best interests of our students and student-athletes remain our focus and we will persist in our efforts to forge a viable and responsible path forward.”

The move garnered reaction from former Wyoming US Representative and current US Senate Candidate Cynthia Lummis, who called the decision "bumming."

The status of winter sports remains unclear.

Conference officials are exploring "the feasibility" of rescheduling fall competition, perhaps in the spring.