‘No Easy Answer': Many Ask What’s Next in Breonna Taylor Case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Activists in Louisville, Kentucky, and other U.S. cities are back out chanting Breonna Taylor’s name and marching for a second night after a decision not to charge officers with killing the Black woman.

Police in riot gear blocked roads Thursday night but kept their distance as the crowd streamed through the streets in Taylor's hometown.

Protesters also gathered in cities like Philadelphia and Rochester, New York.

Authorities and activists alike are wrestling with the question of what comes next. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer pleaded for calm after peaceful protests turned violent Wednesday and a gunman shot and wounded two police officers.