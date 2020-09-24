Happiness is Watching 3 Bull Moose Sparring in the Snowy Range

This is a wild time of year in Wyoming. You never know when you're gonna see bull elk bugling or bear and wolves fighting over a carcass. It's also not unusual for bull moose to spar even though we rarely get to see it. A new video gives you that chance.

Corey Francis shared this sweet video in the Wyoming through The Lens Facebook group.

The fire he's referencing in the Mullen fire which is now 2% contained based on InciWeb.

The National Park Service has some great background info on rutting season for moose including the staggering fact that the neck muscles of bull moose expand to twice their normal size during this season. It also mentions that sparring isn't fighting, but instead it's done for experience. The fact that there are three bulls involved in this encounter almost never happens according to the park service.