Online Poll: How Concerned Are You About The New COVID Variant?

Health officials from around the world are expressing concern about a new variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The omicron variant has not been identified in Wyoming, and the World Health Organization says it's not clear how contagious the variant is or whether existing vaccines will be effective against it.

But numerous countries are already imposing travel restrictions against some African nations where the virus has been identified.

So are you concerned? Or do you think the threat is being exaggerated by nervous politicians and by media outlets?

