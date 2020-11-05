Wyoming Mayor Arrested, Accused of Buying Car Parts With Town Money

The mayor of a small Sweetwater County town has been arrested after allegedly taking the town's bank cards for personal purchases.

Granger Mayor Bradly McCollum was arrested Thursday afternoon and is charged with felony theft and wrongful appropriation of public property, which is a misdemeanor.

According to a Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office news release, McCollum 55, used the town's bank cards for separate personal purchases totaling over $1,300 over a six-month period in 2019.

Court documents allege that he purchased tires for a personally-owned vehicle, fuel and replacement parts for a rental property in New York State.

He remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

If convicted of the felony theft charge, he could face up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 or both.