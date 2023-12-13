Wyoming Man Guilty of Stealing Government Horse Named ‘Reo,’ Convicted of 6 Felonies Total

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says that 54-year-old Ronald Ostrom of Powell was convicted on Dec. 8 by a federal grand jury on six felony charges: two counts of forgery, two counts of making false statements, one count of concealing and retaining government property, and one count of conversion of government property.

Ostrom is a retired U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer. During his trial, evidence showed that when Ostrom retired he failed to return a government-owned horse named "Reo," and kept it for his own use. Ostrom lied about two horses he returned in place of government-owned horses.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded not guilty in July. The trial lasted five days and was held before Senior U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal in Cheyenne. Sentencing has been set for Feb. 21, 2024.

This crime was investigated by the U.S. Forest Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

