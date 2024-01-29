Wyoming Man Faces Four Felony Charges for Exploiting Children

A Casper man faces four felony counts of receiving or delivering child pornography, each punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Timonty Wayne Wales is being represented by Public Defender Kurt Infanger. Assistant District attorney Blaine Nelson is prosecuting the case.

Wales has waived a preliminary hearing, which means probable cause has been established and his case has been bound over to Natrona County District Court where he will next appear for an arraignment and make a plea.

Wales is currently being held on a $75,000 cash or surety bond. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The investigation began on January 3rd, when the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an account connected to possessing and distributing child sex abuse materials.

This per the affadavit accompanying the charges.

Wales, username "georgieboy397", sent a series of pornographic videos featuring a young girl.

One of the videos showed the victim giving what appeared to be an adult oral sex. A guardian has since been able to identify the child. If they are correct, this is someone Wales would've known personally.

A search of Wales' cell phone yielded a separate video featuring three pre-pubescent females in various states of undress. Court records did not say whether they were identified or not.

Investigators found an Instagram text conversation between Wales and another user -- whose name was not listed in the affadivit -- discussing how to chat with underage females.

Prior to these most recent charges, Wales was already a registered sex offender for life.

In 2004 Wales was convicted for two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

If you our someone you know if being sexually exploited, report to your local law enforcement agency, the Wyoming Department of Family Services, or the National Cybertip line operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at http://www.cybertipline.com/.

Children's Advocacy Project Pinwheels for Abused Children In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention. Why? Because by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media