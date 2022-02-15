Wyoming Man Dead In Head-On Collision

A Wyoming man is dead following a crash near Gillette on Tuesday.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Steven Stice died in the crash on state highway 51.

The patrol says a Volvo passenger car was southbound before entering the west barrow ditch to pass two vehicles. The Volvo attempted to reenter the southbound lane but continued in the northbound lane directly into the path of a Ford pick-up truck.

The Ford unsuccessfully tried to avoid a collision.

Both vehicles came to a stop in the east barrow ditch.

Stice was not wearing his seat belt.

Speed is being looked into as a possible contributing factor to the crash.

The crash marks Wyoming's seventh highway fatality in 2022.