Wyoming Man Convicted of Threatening to Kill President
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Wyoming man has been found guilty of threatening to kill President Donald Trump.
The U.S. attorney’s office announced in a news release that the conviction against 27-year-old Timothy Cessor, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was returned Wednesday after a three-day jury trial in Omaha, Nebraska.
The release said that Cessor broke into his father’s gun safe in February 2019 in his home in Cheyenne, took a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition, and began driving toward Washington.
Upon reaching Nebraska, Cessor called his father and stated that he was going to “take care of Trump.”
Enter your number to get our free mobile app