Wyoming Man Convicted of Threatening to Kill President

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Wyoming man has been found guilty of threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced in a news release that the conviction against 27-year-old Timothy Cessor, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was returned Wednesday after a three-day jury trial in Omaha, Nebraska.

The release said that Cessor broke into his father’s gun safe in February 2019 in his home in Cheyenne, took a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition, and began driving toward Washington.

Upon reaching Nebraska, Cessor called his father and stated that he was going to “take care of Trump.”