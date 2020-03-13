Wyoming Legislature Disagrees on Construction Project Funds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — The Wyoming Legislature has failed to agree on funding $126 million in construction projects requested by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon despite negotiations.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday that the disagreements by the House, Senate and executive branch were fueled in part by an unanticipated economic crisis earlier in the week caused by a pandemic, and disagreements on projects at the University of Wyoming that included a swimming pool.

Proponents have argued the Corbett Pool at the Casper campus cannot compete without facilities at similar universities around the country.

Multiple projects are now moving ahead without funding and others are expected to be halted.