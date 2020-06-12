Wyoming Legislative Leadership Cancels June Special Session

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Legislature will not be meeting in a special session later this month.

Lawmakers say they completed work they needed to accomplish in response to immediate economic and social impacts caused by the coronavirus.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that House Speaker Steve Harshman and Senate President Drew Perkins said in a joint letter that an anticipated five-day special session expected in late June is no longer necessary.

Harshman says the decision was made in part because of the lack of federal action.

Another special session could be held either later in the year depending on the state’s needs.