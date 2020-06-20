Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: June 15-21, 2020

It’s week five of this 2020 Wyoming Department of American Legion Baseball season.

Jackson hosts the Wyoming-Idaho Border War on Saturday and Sunday. Gillette’s send their top two teams out-of-state to big events. More Colorado and Montana teams are playing in Wyoming, again, this week. Plus, some are crisscrossing the state for action.

A new edition to the schedule is the Cheyenne Border War tournament that Post Six and the Casper Crush are a part of on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There are more conference games this week than any previous week this season.

Monday, June 15:

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 11 Laramie 0 – conference game - Onisto & Romero combine on a 5-hit shutout. Sixers scored 4 runs in the 1st & 6 in the 2nd.

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 7 Laramie 3 – conference game

Final Score: Jackson 8 Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID) 2 [9-inning game] - Lang 4 hits (2-2B) & 3 RBI's for the Giants.

Final Score: Riverton 4 Lovell 2 – conference game

Final Score: Riverton 6 Lovell 5 – conference game - Dale provides the walk-off, GW-RBI single to complete the Raiders' sweep.

Final Score: Cody 8 Douglas 0 - Engdahl tosses a 4-hit shutout for the Cubs.

Final Score: Cody 5 Douglas 4 - Engdahl with the walk-off, GW-RBI single to complete the Cubs' sweep.

Tuesday, June 16:

Final Score: Sheridan 18 Casper Oilers 0

Final Score: Sheridan 16 Casper Oilers 9

Final Score: Gillette Roughriders 14 Mitchell, SD 3

Final Score: Loveland, CO Aces 13 Laramie 8

Final Score: Laramie 14 Loveland, CO Aces 1 - 8-run 1st inning propels the Rangers.

Final Score: Powell 4 Douglas 3 - Brock Johnson go-ahead RBI-1B in the 5th inning.

Final Score: Douglas 14 Lovell 10 (in Powell) - Cats build a 12-5 lead and hold off a Mustangs rally.

Final Score: Powell 9 Lovell 4

Final Score: Casper Crush 14 Gillette Rustlers 1 – conference game - Wilcox 4 hits (2-3B) & 5 RBI's for the Crush.

Final Score: Casper Crush 6 Gillette Rustlers 5 – conference game - 3-run 5th pushes Casper to the conference sweep.

Wednesday, June 17:

Final Score: Gillette Roughriders 13 at Brandon Valley, SD 5 - Richards & Race with 3 RBI's each.

Final Score: Evanston 14 Rock Springs 2 - Beus & Smith combine on a no-hitter for the Outlaws.

Final Score: Rock Springs 16 Evanston 6 - Sains goes 3-5 (2B) with 4 RBI's in Sand Puppies victory.

Riverton at Cody – conference games - postponed due to weather; Make-up is TBA

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 7 Torrington 6 – conference game - 4-run 5th inning helps Hawks rally for the victory.

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 6 Torrington 5 – conference game - a pair of 3-run innings help the Hawks hold off Tigers in the sweep.

Thursday, June 18:

Final Score: Sheridan 5 Cheyenne Post Six 1 – conference game - Troopers jump out to a 3-0 lead and hold on for the conference win.

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 13 Sheridan 3 – conference game - Johnson, McAnelly, & Hastings with 2 hits & 2 RBI's apiece.

Final Score: Gillette Roughriders 2 Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, CO) 0 (CWS Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha, NE) - Fink with a 4-hit shutout on the mound.

Final Score: Millard South (Omaha, NE) 9 Gillette Roughriders 0 (CWS Creighton Prep Tour. in Omaha)

Cody at Laurel, MT - canceled due to weather; make-up is TBA

Final Score: Green River 7 Rock Springs 0 - Taliaferro tosses a 4-hit shutout for the Knights.

Final Score: Green River 18 Rock Springs 11

Final Score: Billings, MT Cardinals 14 Gillette Rustlers 3 (Harold Gjerde Memorial Tournament in Lewistown, MT)

Final Score: Wheatland 7 Westco Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE) 2 - Hernandez 4 hits (3B & HR) and 2 RBI's

Friday, June 19:

Final Score: Lincoln East, NE 10 Gillette Roughriders 2 (CWS Creighton Prep Tour. in Omaha)

Final Score: Riverton 6 Powell 5 – conference game - Winning run scores on an error for the Raiders.

Final Score: Powell 17 Riverton 8 – conference game - Pioneers jump to an 8-2 lead and earn the split. Brock Johnson goes 4-4 (2B) with 2 RBI's.

Final Score: Gillette Rustlers 13 Lewistown, MT ‘B,’ 6 (Harold Gjerde Memorial Tour. in Lewistown, MT) - Rustlers rally for the victory; Kluck with 3 hits (2B) & 2 RBI's.

Final Score: Havre, MT 17 Gillette Rustlers 5 (Harold Gjerde Memorial Tour. in Lewistown, MT)

Saturday, June 20:

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 9 CIL Gold (Denver, CO) 3 (NoCo Border War Tournament) - Sixers take control with a 6-run 6th inning.

Final Score: Gillette Roughriders 10 Renner, SD 6 (CWS Creighton Prep Tour. in Omaha) - Race & Swisher with 3 hits & 3 RBI's each.

Final Score: Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID) 12 Rock Springs 2 (WY-ID Border War in Jackson)

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 14 970 Sun Devils (Severance, CO) 2 (NoCo Border War Tournament) - Johnson 2 hits (3B & HR) & 4 RBI's.

Final Score: Idaho Falls, ID Tigers 18 Rock Springs 0 (WY-ID Border War in Jackson)

Final Score: Jackson 10 Thunder Ridge 3 (WY-ID Border War in Jackson) - Wright 2 hits & 2 RBI's, Christiansen with a hit, 2 BB, 3 RBI's.

Final Score: Idaho Falls, ID Tigers 3 Jackson 2 - 10 innings (WY-ID Border War in Jackson)

Final Score: Laramie 8 Jefferson Academy (Broomfield, CO) 0 - Chamberlain & Chavez combine on the 2-hit shutout. Chamberlain had 12 strikeouts.

Final Score: Laramie 10 Jefferson Academy (Broomfield, CO) 0 - Oppie 3-hit shutout with 11 K's on the mound.

Final Score: Sheridan 10 Billings, MT Halos 3 - Stone with 4 hits (2B) & 4 RBI's for the Troopers.

Final Score: Sheridan Troopers 11 Billings, MT Halos 3 - Sheridan scores 5 in the first two innings and finishes it off with 5 runs in the sixth inning.

Final Score: CO Slammers Givens/Loseke (Denver, CO) 12 Casper Oilers 0

Final Score: USA Prime Peterson (Denver, CO) 8 Casper Oilers 5

Final Score: Casper Crush 10 Golden, CO Demons 2 (NoCo Border War in Cheyenne) - Douglass with 3 hits (3B) & 3 RBI's

Final Score: CO Slammers Griffin (Denver, CO) 5 Casper Crush 2 (NoCo Border War in Cheyenne)

Final Score: Cody 9 Douglas 8 - Phillips with the GW-3-run 2B in the 7th for the Cubs.

Final Score: Douglas 13 Cody 8 - Renner with a 3-run HR & 5 RBI's in the Cats' win.

Final Score: Torrington 8 Westco Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE) 3

Final Score: Torrington 8 Westco Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE) 5

Final Score: Lewistown, MT 12 Gillette Rustlers 5 (Harold Gjerde Memorial Tour. in Lewistown, MT)

Sunday, June 21:

Final Score: Mountain West Aces (CO) 4 Cheyenne Post Six 3 (NoCo Border War Tournament) - Aces took the lead in the 7th inning on back-to-back extra-base hits.

Final Score: Rock Springs 12 Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, ID) 4 (WY-ID Border War in Jackson) - Johnson 3 hits (2-2B) & 3 RBI's for the Sand Puppies.

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 13 USA Prime Halicky (Denver, CO) 1 (NoCo Border War Tournament) - Johnson triple & 4 RBI's for the Sixers.

Final Score: Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID) 12 Jackson 4 (WY-ID Border War in Jackson)

Final Score: Rock Springs 4 Jackson 2 (WY-ID Border War) - 3 runs in the final two frames gives the Sand Puppies the victory.

Final Score: CO Slammers Givens/Loseke (Denver, CO) 5 Casper Oilers 0

Final Score: USA Prime Peterson (Denver, CO) 12 Casper Oilers 0

Final Score: Laramie 10 Westco Express (Scottsbluff, NE) 0 - Branch & Ruckman combine on the 6-hit shutout.

Final Score: Laramie 11 Westco Express (Scottsbluff, NE) 0 - Bangert 3-hit shutout on the mound and 2 hits with 2 RBI's at the plate.

Final Score: 406 Flyers (Billings, MT) 11 Sheridan 1

Final Score: Sheridan 14 406 Flyers (Billings, MT) 4 - Stowe 3 hits & 4 RBI's for Troopers.

Final Score: Gillette Rustlers 13 Wolf Point, MT 1 (Harold Gjerde Memorial Tour. in Lewistown, MT) - Rustlers score 10 runs in the first two innings. Kolata & Zimmerschied with 2 hits & 3 RBI's apiece.

Final Score: Glasgow, MT 17 Gillette Rustlers 12 (Harold Gjerde Memorial Tour. in Lewistown, MT) - Game was tied at 6-6 when Glasgow scored 11 runs over the last two innings.

Final Score: Casper Crush 7 Mountain West Aces (CO) 3 (NoCo Border War in Cheyenne) - Barr with 2 hits & 2 RBI's; Taggart 3 RBI's

Final Score: CO Slammers Duman (Denver, CO) 8 Casper Crush 4 (NoCo Border War in Cheyenne)

Final Score: Cody 11 Laurel, MT 1 - Cubs take advantage of 9 walks & 2 errors by Laurel.

Final Score: Cody 14 Laurel, MT 5 - Grenz 4 hits (2B & HR) & 3 RBI's; Blatt 2 hits (HR) & 5 RBI's