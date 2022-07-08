Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: July 5 – 10, 2022

There are only a few weeks left in the Wyoming Legion Baseball season for 2022.

The 14th week of the season is here. It features three in-state tournaments in Cheyenne, Cody, and Douglas. Other teams are heading to Minnesota or Montana for action in a tournament.

There are also some key conference games at both the Double-A and Single-A levels.

Game schedules are subject to change.

TUESDAY, JULY 5:

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 7 Casper Oilers 5 (conference game) - Sixers built a 6-3 lead and held off a comeback by Casper. Hastings & Lopez had 1 hit & 2 RBIs apiece. Sixers also took advantage of 7 walks, 2 hit batters, & a couple of errors. Taggart had 2 hits & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 14 Casper Oilers 4 (conference game) - Casper held an early 2-1. Sixers scored 9 in the 4th to seize control. Lopez had 3 hits (2B, 3B) & 2 RBIs. McAnelly had 2 hits & 3 RBIs. Romero added 2 hits & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Douglas 5 Buffalo 1 - Cats win by separating a 1-1 tie with 4 runs in the top of the 7th. Douglas won with only 2 hits but had 5 walks & 3 hit batters.

Final Score: Douglas 12 Buffalo 2 - Cats led 4-0 and then added 8 runs over the last 2 frames. Kejr had 2 hits & 2 RBIs. Boyson added 1 hit & 3 RBIs. Bulls were held to 2 hits by 3 Douglas pitchers.

Final Score: Powell 10 Billings (MT) Upper Deck Expos 6 - Pioneers scored 6 in the 1st and held off a late surge by the Expos. Johnson had 2 hits, while Welch had 1 hit & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Powell 21 Billings (MT) Upper Deck Expos 0 - Pioneers scored at least 4 runs in all 4 innings they hit. Stenerson tossed a no-hitter! Feller had 2 hits & 3 RBIs, while Johnson added 2 hits & 2 RBIs. Powell also drew 13 walks.

Final Score: Cody 15 Lovell 8 (conference game) - a 6-run 4th gave the Cubs control. They added 6 more runs in the top of the 7th. J. Schroeder had 3 hits (2-2B) & 3 RBIs. T. Schroeder added 2 triples & 2 RBIs. Peterson had 2 hits & 4 RBIs. Jackson had 2 hits & 2 RBIs for Lovell.

Final Score: Cody 16 Lovell 6 (conference game) - Cody scored 7 in the 1st inning to seize control and had a 12-2 thru 3 innings. Thomasson had 4 hits (2B) & 4 RBIs. Phillips added 3 hits & 4 RBIs.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6:

Final Score: Spearfish, SD 10 Wheatland 6 - Spartans scored 7 in the top of the 7th. Whitfield had 3 hits (2-2B) and 2 RBIs for the Lobos in the loss.

Final Score: Spearfish, SD 10 Wheatland 8 - Spartans' 4-run 7th was the difference. Hicks had 3 hits (2B, 3B) in the loss.

Final Score: Casper Drillers 13 Cheyenne Prep 2 - the Drillers jumped out to an 8-0 lead and pulled away. Barthlama had 2 hits (3B) & 2 RBIs. Drillers also had 11 walks.

Final Score: Casper Drillers 8 Cheyenne Prep 5 - 2 runs in the 3rd & 4 in the 4th pushed the Drillers to the sweep. McClintock had 2 hits & 2 RBIs. Barrington added 1 hit & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Jamestown, ND 16 Gillette 3 (9-inn. game) - the twin bill was changed to a single 9-inning game. Jamestown pulled away with a 9-run 5th inning. Fink had 2 hits & 1 RBI in defeat.

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 15 Torrington 3 (conference game) - Hawks held a 3-2 lead and then scored 12 runs in the 4th and 5th innings. Westby led Cheyenne with 4 hits (2B) & 3 RBIs.

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 12 Torrington 6 (conference game) - Hawks sweep the conference DH. They scored 8 runs in the 5th to erase a 6-0 deficit. Cheyenne added 4 runs in the 6th. Coates had 5 hits (2B) & 3 RBIs, while Seelye had 3 hits & 2 RBIs. Firminhac had 2 hits & 2 RBIs for the Tigers.

Final Score: Rock Springs 11 Evanston 9 (conference game) - the Stallions took the lead in the 2nd with 5 runs. It was 11-3 in the 7th before the Outlaws scored 6 runs but fell short. Garner had 3 hits & 3 RBIs, while Peterson added 2 hits & 2 RBIs for RS. Morrow had 4 hits & 2 RBIs in the loss.

Final Score: Rock Springs 8 Evanston 7 (conference game) - a 5-run 6th gave the Stallions the lead and they hold on for the sweep. Peterson had 2 hits(2B) & 3 RBIs. RS overcame six errors in the victory. The Outlaws got 4 more hits & 2 RBIs from Morrow.

THURSDAY, JULY 7:

Final Score: Wheatland 6 Westco Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE) 3 - the Lobos got out to a 4-0 lead and held off a comeback attempt. Suko had 2 hits & 1 RBI, while Anderson added 1 hit & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Westco Zephyrs (Scottsbluff, NE) 15 Wheatland 7 - Lobos pulled within 9-7, but the Zephyrs responded with 6 runs in the 7th. Anderson had 2 hits & 1 RBI.

Casper Oilers at Alliance, NE - canceled

Mountain West World Series in Cheyenne

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 10 Rocky Mountain Oysters (Colo) 2 - a 7-run 2nd inning put the Hawks in control. Pearson had a triple & 3 RBIs. Cheyenne also took advantage of 8 walks, 2 hit batters, & 4 errors.

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 4 Jackson 2 - the Sixers scored 3 in the 1st and added 1 in the 2nd. Jackson's rally with 2 in the 6th came short. Cheyenne took advantage of 6 walks, 3 hit batters, and 3 errors.

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 4 406 Flyers (MT) 0 - Prior tossed a 4-hit shutout. Pearson had 2 hits (2B) & 1 RBI. Cheyenne scored 1 in the 2nd & 3rd innings, plus 2 in the 4th.

Bozeman Bucks AA Invitational Tournament in Bozeman, MT

Final Score: Billings (MT) Royals 5 Laramie 4 - Royals scored 3 in the top of the 7th and held off a Laramie rally. Jenkin had 2 triples & 3 RBIs for the Rangers in the loss.

Final Score: Sheridan Troopers 8 Blackfoot, ID 4 - Troopers scored 6 in the 5th inning and rallied for the victory. Stone led the way with 2 hits & 5 RBIs.

Final Score: Brewster, WA 4 Sheridan Troopers 3 - a 4-run 4th pushed the Farmers past the Troopers. Greer and Killian had 1 hit & 1 RBI each in the loss for Sheridan.

FRIDAY, JULY 8:

Final Score: Casper Drillers 12 Gering, NE 4 - trailing 4-0, the Drillers scored 4 in the 3rd, 1 in the 4th, and 6 in the 6th. Smith hit 1 HR and had 3 hits & 2 RBIs. Three others had 2 RBIs apiece.

Final Score: Casper Drillers 10 Gering, NE 8

Utah Sherriffs at Evanston (1 9-inning game) - canceled

Bolln’ Wood Bat Tournament in Douglas

Final Score: Torrington 9 Wheatland 1 - Tigers scored 7 runs over the 1st three innings and won in 6 innings. Hellus had 3 hits (2-2B) & 2 RBIs. Firminhac added a double & 3 RBIs. Saucedo allowed only 1 run on 6 hits over 6 innings.

Final Score: Riverton 7 Douglas 0

Cody Tourney

Final Score: Sheridan Jets 12 Cody 0 - Jets took a 1-0 lead early and added 5 runs in the 4th and 7 more in the 6th. Riesen had 2 doubles & 3 RBIs. Green added 3 hits & 3 RBIs for Sheridan. Barney tossed a 2-hit shutout for the Jets.

Final Score: Sheridan Jets 5 Miles City, MT 2 - a 4-run 3rd gave the Jets the lead for good. Riesen hits 1 HR and had 2 hits & 3 RBIs. Manning allowed 1 run on 8 hits over 6 innings on the mound.

Final Score: Cody 12 Miles City, MT 2

Mountain West World Series in Cheyenne

Final Score: Colorado Cannons 14 Jackson 1

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 8 Rocky Mountain Lobos (CO) 2

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 10 Colorado Cannons 1

Bozeman Bucks AA Invitational Tournament in Bozeman, MT

Final Score: Dickinson, ND 4 Sheridan Troopers 3 - 2 runs in the 5th and 1 in the 6th gave Dickinson the win. Troopers rallied with 1 in the 7th but fell just short. Stowe had 2 doubles & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Bozeman, MT 18 Laramie 3

Culli Tournament in Glendive, MT

Final Score: Billings (MT) Expos Navy 4 Lovell 2 - Expos scored 2 runs in both the 1st and 3rd innings and held off the Mustangs. Krebs had 2 hits for Lovell.

Final Score: Glendive, MT A 5 Lovell 4

Gopher Classic in Minnesota at Fredrickson Field in Elko, MN

Final Score: Gillette 12 New Ulm, MN 4 - Riders led 9-2 after 3 innings and cruised to the victory. C. Schilling had 2 doubles & 1 RBI, Kluck had 2 hits & 3 RBIs, and Hecker added 3 hits & 1 RBI.

Final Score: Gillette 8 Omaha (NE) Burke 6 - Riders led 8-1 in the 4th and held off a comeback. Both Schilling's hit home runs. Cory with a 3-run shot and Riley with a 2-run HR. Cory had 2 hits & 4 RBIs.

SATURDAY, JULY 9:

Final Score: Casper Drillers 15 Buffalo 2 (conference game)

Final Score: Casper Drillers 24 Buffalo 10 (conference game)

Final Score: Casper Oilers 9 Evanston 5 (conference game)

Final Score: Casper Oilers 13 Evanston 0 (conference game)

Bolln’ Wood Bat Tournament in Douglas

Final Score: Powell 13 Wheatland 1 - Pioneers got out to a 5-0 lead and pulled away for the victory. Queen hit for the cycle and had 3 RBIs. Schwann added 3 hits & 1 RBI. Stenerson also homered and Worstell added 2 hits (2B) & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Powell 8 Torrington 2

Final Score: Green River 13 Riverton 4

Final Score: Green River 11 Douglas 3

Cody Tourney

Sheridan Jets vs. Gallatin Valley, MT - missing score

Sheridan Jets vs. Gallatin Valley, MT - missing score

Final Score: Cody 5 Miles City, MT 3

Mountain West World Series in Cheyenne

Final Score: Rocky Mountain Lobos (CO) 2 Jackson 1

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 7 406 Flyers (MT) 6

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 11 Rocky Mountain Oysters (Colo) 2

Final Score: Jackson 12 Cheyenne Hawks 11

Bozeman Bucks AA Invitational Tournament in Bozeman, MT

Final Score: Laramie 10 Blackfoot, ID 0

Final Score: Pocatello (ID) Runnin’ Rebels 11 Laramie 6

Final Score: Sheridan Troopers 13 Bozeman, MT 8

Culli Tournament in Glendive, MT

Final Score: Lovell 4 Watford City, ND 2

Final Score: Lovell 4 Glendive, MT A 3

Gopher Classic in Minnesota at Fredrickson Field in Elko, MN

Final Score: Gillette 7 Lakeville North, MN, 1

SUNDAY, JULY 10:

Casper Oilers at Rock Springs, noon (1 - 9 inning game)

Bolln’ Wood Bat Tournament in Douglas

Wheatland at Douglas, 8 a.m.

Green River vs. Torrington, 10:30 a.m.

Powell vs. Riverton, 1 p.m.

10:30 winner vs. 1:00 winner, 3:30 p.m. [Championship Game]

Cody Tourney

Gallatin Valley, MT at Cody, 1 p.m. - KODI Listen Live

Mountain West World Series in Cheyenne

Jackson Giants vs. Colorado Cannons, 9:30 a.m.

Cheyenne Hawks (Seed 2) vs. Rocky Mountain Lobos (CO) (Seed 3), 9:30 a.m. [semifinal]

Cheyenne Sixers (Seed 1) vs. 406 Flyers (MT) (Seed 4), noon [semifinal]

9:30 winner vs. Noon winner, 2:30 p.m. [Championship Game]

Bozeman Bucks AA Invitational Tournament in Bozeman, MT

Laramie vs. Blackfoot, ID, 8 a.m.

Sheridan Troopers vs. Pocatello (ID) Runnin' Rebels, 1 p.m.

Culli Tournament in Glendive, MT

Lovell at Glendive, MT B, 10 a.m.

Gopher Classic in Minnesota at Fredrickson Field in Elko, MN

Gillette vs. East Grand Forks, MN, 8 a.m. - KLED Listen Live

Gillette vs. La Crescent, WI, 1 p.m. - KLED Listen Live