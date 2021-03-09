Wyoming Lawmakers Eye Cuts as a Way to Reduce Budget Deficit

CHEYENNE (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are considering ways to reduce the state’s budget deficit in response to the economic downtown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including changing the education funding model.

Senate leaders are expected to discuss the supplemental budget and education funding model this week after the current revenue model has faltered because of declining demand in coal.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that GOP Senate President Dan Dockstader said last week the state needed a “reality check.”

Senate leaders said revenue bills should remain on the sideline because they are a premature fix and stressed further cuts.

