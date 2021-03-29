Wyoming Lawmakers Extend Session Two days After Snow Shutdown

CHEYENNE (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers plan to wrestle with state spending as they meet a couple days longer than expected due to a snowstorm that shut down the state capital.

This year’s legislative session was scheduled to end this Friday after going a few weeks later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A storm that dumped over 2 feet of snow prevented lawmakers from meeting March 15-16.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the session is now scheduled to conclude April 7, two days after lawmakers take Monday off in observance of the Easter holiday.

Tasks still remaining include agreeing on a supplemental budget and cuts to education spending.

