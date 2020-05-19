Wyoming Lawmakers Deliver COVID-19 Funds, Not Lawsuit Shield

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers approved the outline of a large aid package for hospitals, businesses and people affected by the coronavirus in a rare special session over the weekend.

They voted against shielding businesses against lawsuits from customers who catch the virus.

They also decided not to tinker with existing public education and state agency budgets.

The session Friday and Saturday was Wyoming’s first since an unsuccessful effort to limit medical-malpractice awards in 2004.

Lawmakers accomplished their biggest goal: Laying out a framework to allocate $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding.