Wyoming Lawmakers Consider $7.5M in Funding to Reclaim Wells

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — Wyoming lawmakers are considering a $7.5 million proposal for oil and gas reclamation efforts to spark economic development following the collapse of oil markets related to the coronavirus.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported the Legislature’s Joint Interim Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee proposed the funding for the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

The funds would support orphan well cleanup and create oil and gas jobs during the economic downturn resulting from the pandemic.

The bill proposal by Republican Rep. Mike Greear would accelerate the process of reclaiming sites and plugging the wells with no responsible owners.