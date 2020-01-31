Wyoming Lawmaker Seeking 2-Crew Minimum for Trains
A state lawmaker proposes to require that trains have at least two crew members in Wyoming.
A bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Stan Blake, of Green River, would apply to trains on Wyoming's nearly 2,000 miles of Class I railroad, all of which is owned by BNSF and Union Pacific.
Blake is a Union Pacific employee.
A similar bill failed in the Wyoming Legislature in 2019 amid concern about interference with private businesses and collective bargaining.
Railroad unions support minimum train-crew requirements but the Association of American Railroads opposes them, arguing there's no evidence two-person crews are safer than one-person crews.
The association says the requirement would impose undue costs and stifle automation technology.
