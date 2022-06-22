Wyoming Lands in the Top 10 for ‘Best States for Summer Road Trips’

It is pretty safe to say that the majority of Wyoming residents know how awesome road trips are here, but a new study has confirmed it for the rest of the world (like it or not).

A brand new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips", and the Cowboy State ranked near the top. Overall, Wyoming ranked 10th in the entire country, beating out our neighbors in Colorado who came in at the 20th spot.

In regards to the metrics for the study, WalletHub stated:

To help travelers plan a fun and wallet-friendly road trip, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs.

Here are some of those key metrics and how Wyoming ranked for each:

2nd – Lowest Price of Camping

12th – Safety

13th – Car Thefts per Capita

20th – Access to Scenic Byways

22nd – Activities

24th – Avg. Gas Prices

25th – Cost

29th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled

37th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

40th – Driving Laws Rating

46th – Number of Attractions

46th – Nightlife Options per Capita

50th – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

The study clearly shows why Wyoming ranked so high, but one notable metric was "gas prices". While 24th is near the middle of the pack, that means even though petro prices are outrageous throughout the country, we're still slightly below the national average.

All in all, it's still awesome to see Wonderful Wyoming in the top ten.

