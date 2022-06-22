WATCH: Three Serene Wyoming Moose Caught On Video

The Moose is the second-largest land mammal in North America (second only to the American Bison). They can be 5 - 7 feet tall and weigh up to 1,500 lb and their massive antlers can be 4 - 5 feet wide and weigh 25 - 30 pounds.

But, many Wyomingites have never seen a Moose, or if they have it was likely from a distance.

Why is that? After all, with an animal that's so huge, you would think that they are easy to spot.

There are two reasons why you may have never seen a Moose in Wyoming.

First, the Moose population in Wyoming is relatively small, there are less than 15,000 Moose in Wyoming, and less than 200 are thought to be in the Yellowstone Area.

Secondly, Moose tend to hang out in areas that are not easy to find. They prefer forested high altitude areas that have easy access to water, and specifically, they tend to enjoy swampy areas.

This brings me to a video I found on Twitter of three Moose serenely hanging out along Wagonhound Creek on the North Side of the Snowy Range.

David Willms @david_willms is a staff member of the National Wildlife Federation and an adjunct professor and he shared a video he took while out in the mountains.

How cool was that video?

I myself have only seen Moose in the wild a few times in my 20-plus years living in Wyoming, and I've never seen more than one at a time.

I appreciate it when others share their amazing experiences with Wyoming wildlife so we can ALL enjoy them.

If you have any videos of Wyoming wildlife we'd love to see them, just share the videos with us using the My Country 95.5 App.

Get our free mobile app

Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home Wyoming is home to well over 100 mammal species.