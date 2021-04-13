Wyoming Investigators Reopen 1988 Dead Newborn Case

CHEYENNE (AP) — Investigators in southeastern Wyoming have reopened the case of a dead newborn found in a culvert more than 30 years ago.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the unidentified boy was found near Happy Jack Road and McKinney Drive on the western edge of Cheyenne in February 1988.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says it has teamed up with a private DNA laboratory, Othram, to seek genetic leads in the case.

Sheriff's officials say money raised through a crowdfunding effort will cover testing and research costs.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Historical Wyoming License Plates Since 1914