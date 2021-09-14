Baby of Fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum is Born

The photos above are from Jiennah Crayton's Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning at 4am these photos had been shared over 5000 times. Hundreds of well wishes had poured in.

It has been almost one month since he was killed by a suicide bomber. Now fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson’s baby has been born.

Levi Rylee Rose McCollum was born Monday and weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces. Mom and newborn are at a Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton in California.

On a social media post McCollum’s wife, Jiennah Crayton wrote, “Welcome to the world my sweet baby I love you with my whole heart.”

Help has been pouring in for the newly widowed mom. The young couple were in their early twenties and just married. Thanks to online donations mom and baby now have a nest egg of around $827,610 and the promise of a new house to be built by a group of volunteers. Properly invested and taken care of and the new mom should be able to focus on raising her new baby.

Now the work begins of caring for a newborn and rebuilding a life. Photos and videos of the couple showed that they were happy together. He wanted to serve in the Marines for a time then take a job as a high school wrestling coach. No word yet on what mom wants to do from here. She needs time to deal with what's on her plate at the moment. Those around here are making sure she is not overwhelmed.

Jackson, Wyoming is often made fun of as the only liberal blue county in the state. Yet we have to thank them for turning out to bring home Fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum.

Mr. McCullum was one of 13 marines killed in a suicide bombing recently in Afghanistan.

The entire town of Jackson turned out to bring him home.

In the videos below you can watch the long procession of cars, motorcycles, trucks, and finally the hearse.

Plans for the funeral have not been announced yet.

Wyoming has a long tradition of bringing home those it has lost in wars with everyone turning up, flags in hand, hats off or hands over hearts. Streets are lined with the entire town as the procession passes. This outpouring of love in Jackson was no different than in any other town in the state.

This final video we have for you is from one of the cars in the procession. You can see the entire town and flags everywhere, including a massive one hung over the street from a crane.

Special thanks to the wonderful people of Jackson, Wyoming for their outpouring of respect and love.

