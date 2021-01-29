Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Wyoming Quadruples in 24 Hours

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The previous day saw only 58 new cases, which means the number of confirmed active cases has quadrupled in the last 24 hours. The total number of statewide confirmed cases in Wyoming is 44,116. 24 new cases were reported for Natrona County, bringing the current number of active cases in Natrona County to 144.

No new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, leaving the statewide death total at 596. Of these total deaths, 117 have occurred in Natrona County.

As of Jan. 29, there are 54 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 19 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

While Wyoming Medical Center currently has the most COVID-related hospitalizations, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is not far behind, with 13 patients currently being treated.

Currently 42,511 cases have recovered.

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 25 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 596.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the recent deaths involved individuals in Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Teton counties.

Deti says 11 of the individuals lived in long-term care facilities, and 18 of the 25 were hospitalized. She says it’s unclear whether two of the individuals had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19, but the rest did.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died in December. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Campbell County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Campbell County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Campbell County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Campbell County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Carbon County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Fremont County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died within the last week. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Natrona County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Natrona County woman died in December. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died in December. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Platte County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Teton County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.