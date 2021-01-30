Wyoming Youth Mental Health Organization To Close in March

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — A youth mental health services organization based in Wyoming has announced it will stop operations in late March after analyzing the viability of its programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sheridan Press reported that Normative Services, Inc. Executive Director Clayton Carr said the academy will close its doors on March 22.

The announcement came after California said late last year it was removing all of its students from facilities of the academy's parent company Sequel Youth Services across the U.S. Former Normative Services Academy Director Gary Flohr said in 2019 that one-fourth of the 80 students at the Wyoming academy were from California.

