4-Year-Old Goes Outside to Play, Comes Back with Baby Deer

If you're a parent, you know that you can expect the unexpected when your kids go outside to play. One mom learned this recently when her 4-year-old went outside and returned with a baby deer.

Stephanie Brown shared this sweet moment on Facebook a few days ago. Her son Dominic went outside and...well, you can see him and his new friend.

Since this was first shared, there have now been more than 4,000 comments including another mom who said "looks like you have a new pet". Wonder how much deer pet food costs?

Dominic looks pretty proud of himself and the baby deer doesn't look unhappy either.

Other comments included questions about where Dominic got his pajamas, etc. The parental struggle is real.

