Wyoming Game and Fish Department Commissioner Replaced
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed a Lincoln County court clerk to fill a vacancy on the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission created when Gordon removed Mike Schmid earlier this week.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Kenneth D. Roberts will serve the rest of Schmidt’s term, which expires in 2023.
If confirmed by the state Senate, Roberts will represent a district encompassing Lincoln, Teton, Sublette and Uinta counties.
Gordon said earlier this week that Schmid had exhibited a pattern of actions and statements that undermined the decisions and effectiveness of the board.” Schmid attended a Donald Trump rally in Washington, D.C., shortly before the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, but the Republican governor said that wasn’t the reason Schmid was dismissed.