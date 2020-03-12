Wyoming HS Basketball Tournament Canceled Due to Virus Concerns
The Wyoming state high school basketball tournament has been canceled due to concerns over the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
Earlier, public health officials announced that the tournament would simply be closed to fans and spectators. However, they changed course shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday and announced that the entire tournament has been canceled.
This developing story will be updated.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app