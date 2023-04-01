Wyoming Highway Patrol Share Adorable Post on April Fools’ Day
The Wyoming Highway Patrol took to social media to share a special message:
Certifications were being conducted this week in Cheyenne for the Explosives canine team. One interested on looker wanted to take his shot at being apart of the team.
