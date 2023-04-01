PODCAST: Bohl And The Boys Have Clocked In

LARAMIE -- What have we learned through the first week of spring football practice?

Or just listen to the latest Roaring Repeater Podcast right HERE. Cody Tucker and Jared Newland breakdown the latest Wyoming basketball hires, including Jeff Linder's first recruit of the 2023-24 class. We also talk plenty about the football team and what we would like to see this program accomplish this spring.

Newland even spoke with James Doran, a former athletic trainer in Laramie under Steve McClain. Why? Doran and his UConn Huskies are in the Final Four. This is his fourth trip to the big show.

University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. During the summer of 2021, 7220Sports.com counted down the Top 50 football players in University of Wyoming history,

The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.

This isn't a one-man job. This task called for a panel of experts. Joining 7220's Cody Tucker are Robert Gagliardi, Jared Newland, Ryan Thorburn, and Kevin McKinney.

We all compiled our own list of 50 and let computer averages do the work. Think BCS -- only we hope this catalog is fairer.

- University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players