PODCAST: Bohl And The Boys Have Clocked In
LARAMIE -- What have we learned through the first week of spring football practice?
Get caught up right here:
Or just listen to the latest Roaring Repeater Podcast right HERE. Cody Tucker and Jared Newland breakdown the latest Wyoming basketball hires, including Jeff Linder's first recruit of the 2023-24 class. We also talk plenty about the football team and what we would like to see this program accomplish this spring.
Newland even spoke with James Doran, a former athletic trainer in Laramie under Steve McClain. Why? Doran and his UConn Huskies are in the Final Four. This is his fourth trip to the big show.
University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players
