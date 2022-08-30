A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stationed in Cheyenne has been arrested, but as of Tuesday evening what charge(s) he is facing was not immediately clear.

The patrol on Tuesday evening announced that Sgt. Gabriel Testerman had been arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. According to a news release, the patrol was notified on May 2 that Testerman was under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

Testerman was at that time removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. The release says Testerman was arrested earlier today (Aug. 30), but did not specify a charge.

Further questions on the matter were referred to the Cheyenne Police Department. An email asking the CPD for further details on the arrest on Tuesday evening was not immediately answered.

The release did say that the Highway Patrol is fully cooperating with the investigation.

We will report further details on this story as the information becomes available.