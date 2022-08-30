Wyoming Man Arrested For Child Porn Possession, Distribution

A 23-year-old Rock Springs man has been arrested for child pornography possession and distribution after a months-long multi-agency investigation, according to a news release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, Mark William O'Donnell, originally from Kemmerer but now a resident of Rock Springs was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, after investigators executed several physical and digital search warrants. The release says the investigation started in May when the Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force [ICAC] was tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children [NCMEC] about suspected child sexual abuse material being uploaded and distributed through Snapchat.

An investigation followed, with investigators using new technology to track a series of digital footprints, allegedly leading to O'Donnell as the suspected source of the material. That eventually led to O'Donnell being arrested at his place of employment in the 1500 Block of Dewar Drive on August 17.

O'Donnell was released from jail on August 19 on a $50,000 surety bond.

He faces a September 21 preliminary hearing on charges of one count of suspected possession of child pornography and one count of suspected distribution of child pornography. Under Wyoming law, the sexual exploitation of children, which includes the possession and distribution of child pornography is a felony.

The possession charge carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison, while the distribution charge could carry a penalty of 5 to 12 years in prison. Penalties for both also carry a potential fine of $10,000 for each conviction.

The news release goes on to quote sheriff's office spokesman Jason Mower as saying:

"In today's world, unfortunately, these types of crimes are a growing problem. That's why we have a dedicated detective assigned to the ICAC team." Mower explained, "The possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material is largely technology-facilitated via the internet and a number of different social networking platforms.

The NCMEC actively monitors for this form of child sexual exploitation, often receiving and filtering tips from a wide network of third-party electronic service providers, much like Snapchat, and ensuring that these tips reach the appropriate investigative authorities."

Mower added, "Luckily, continued advancements in technology make it increasingly difficult for the average person to send anything truly anonymously over the internet."