Wyoming High School 4A Boys and Girls Regional Soccer Scoreboard: May 13-15, 2021
The postseason has arrived for Class 4A Wyoming High School soccer teams with regional tournaments in Evanston and Gillette.
The top seeds have a first-round bye and have automatically qualified for next week’s state tournament in Cheyenne. Those are the Thunder Basin girls and boys in the East Conference and the Rock Springs girls and Kelly Walsh boys from the West Conference.
The other six teams play a first-round loser-out match on Thursday. Then, on Friday and Saturday, the four seeds for next week’s state tournament will be determined with the remaining four teams.
WEST REGIONAL GIRLS (at Evanston Middle School)
Thursday, May 13:
Game 1: (1) Rock Springs – Bye
Final Score: Game 2: (4) Natrona County 2 (5) Star Valley 0 - Braves are eliminated
Final Score: Game 3: (2) Jackson 5 (7) Green River 0 - Wolves are eliminated
Final Score: Game 4: (3) Kelly Walsh 7 (6) Evanston 2 - Red Devils are eliminated
Friday, May 14:
Final Score: Game 5: Rock Springs 8 Natrona County 0
Final Score: Game 6: Kelly Walsh 1 Jackson 0
Saturday, May 15:
Game 7: Rock Springs vs. Kelly Walsh, noon (Championship)
Game 8: Natrona County vs. Jackson, 10 a.m. (3rd place match)
EAST REGIONAL GIRLS (at Campbell County HS & Thunder Basin HS)
Thursday, May 13:
Game 1: (1) Thunder Basin – Bye
Final Score: Game 2: (5) Cheyenne East 2 (4) Laramie 1 - Plainsmen are eliminated
Final Score: Game 3: (2) Cheyenne Central 3 (7) Cheyenne South 1 - Bison are eliminated
Final Score: Game 4: (3) Sheridan 2 (6) Campbell County 1 - Camels are eliminated
Friday, May 14:
Final Score: Game 5: Thunder Basin 3 Cheyenne East 1
Final Score: Game 6: Cheyenne Central 1 Sheridan 0
Saturday, May 15:
Game 7: Thunder Basin vs. Cheyenne Central, 2 p.m. (Championship at CCHS)
Game 8: Cheyenne East vs. Sheridan, 10 a.m. (3rd place match at CCHS)
WEST REGIONAL BOYS (at Bear Meadows City Park in Evanston)
Thursday, May 13:
Game 1: (1) Kelly Walsh – Bye
Final Score: Game 2: (5) Evanston 2 (4) Rock Springs 1 - Tigers are eliminated
Final Score: Game 3: (6) Star Valley 4 (3) Natrona County 1 - Mustangs are eliminated
Final Score: Game 4: (2) Jackson 4 (7) Green River 0 - Wolves are eliminated
Friday, May 14:
Final Score: Game 5: Kelly Walsh 2 Evanston 0
Final Score: Game 6: Jackson 5 Star Valley 2
Saturday, May 15:
Game 7: Kelly Walsh vs. Jackson, noon (Championship)
Game 8: Evanston vs. Star Valley, 10 a.m. (3rd place match)
EAST REGIONAL BOYS (at Campbell County HS & Thunder Basin HS)
Cheyenne Central won the tiebreaker and earned the No. 3 seed over Laramie due to fewer goals allowed in conference matches, 17 vs. 18.
Thursday, May 13:
Game 1: (1) Thunder Basin – Bye
Final Score: Game 2: (4) Laramie 3 (5) Campbell County 0 - Camels are eliminated
Final Score: Game 3: (2) Sheridan 5 (7) Cheyenne South 0 - Bison are eliminated
Final Score: Game 4: (6) Cheyenne East 2 (3) Cheyenne Central 1 - Indians are eliminated
Friday, May 14:
Final Score: Game 5: Thunder Basin 1 Laramie 0
Final Score: Game 6: Sheridan 4 Cheyenne East 0
Saturday, May 15:
Game 7: Thunder Basin vs. Sheridan, 4 p.m. (Championship at CCHS)
Game 8: Laramie vs. Cheyenne East, noon (3rd place match at CCHS)