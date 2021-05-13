The postseason has arrived for Class 4A Wyoming High School soccer teams with regional tournaments in Evanston and Gillette.

The top seeds have a first-round bye and have automatically qualified for next week’s state tournament in Cheyenne. Those are the Thunder Basin girls and boys in the East Conference and the Rock Springs girls and Kelly Walsh boys from the West Conference.

The other six teams play a first-round loser-out match on Thursday. Then, on Friday and Saturday, the four seeds for next week’s state tournament will be determined with the remaining four teams.

WEST REGIONAL GIRLS (at Evanston Middle School)

Thursday, May 13:

Game 1: (1) Rock Springs – Bye

Final Score: Game 2: (4) Natrona County 2 (5) Star Valley 0 - Braves are eliminated

Final Score: Game 3: (2) Jackson 5 (7) Green River 0 - Wolves are eliminated

Final Score: Game 4: (3) Kelly Walsh 7 (6) Evanston 2 - Red Devils are eliminated

Friday, May 14:

Final Score: Game 5: Rock Springs 8 Natrona County 0

Final Score: Game 6: Kelly Walsh 1 Jackson 0

Saturday, May 15:

Game 7: Rock Springs vs. Kelly Walsh, noon (Championship)

Game 8: Natrona County vs. Jackson, 10 a.m. (3rd place match)

EAST REGIONAL GIRLS (at Campbell County HS & Thunder Basin HS)

Thursday, May 13:

Game 1: (1) Thunder Basin – Bye

Final Score: Game 2: (5) Cheyenne East 2 (4) Laramie 1 - Plainsmen are eliminated

Final Score: Game 3: (2) Cheyenne Central 3 (7) Cheyenne South 1 - Bison are eliminated

Final Score: Game 4: (3) Sheridan 2 (6) Campbell County 1 - Camels are eliminated

Friday, May 14:

Final Score: Game 5: Thunder Basin 3 Cheyenne East 1

Final Score: Game 6: Cheyenne Central 1 Sheridan 0

Saturday, May 15:

Game 7: Thunder Basin vs. Cheyenne Central, 2 p.m. (Championship at CCHS)

Game 8: Cheyenne East vs. Sheridan, 10 a.m. (3rd place match at CCHS)

WEST REGIONAL BOYS (at Bear Meadows City Park in Evanston)

Thursday, May 13:

Game 1: (1) Kelly Walsh – Bye

Final Score: Game 2: (5) Evanston 2 (4) Rock Springs 1 - Tigers are eliminated

Final Score: Game 3: (6) Star Valley 4 (3) Natrona County 1 - Mustangs are eliminated

Final Score: Game 4: (2) Jackson 4 (7) Green River 0 - Wolves are eliminated

Friday, May 14:

Final Score: Game 5: Kelly Walsh 2 Evanston 0

Final Score: Game 6: Jackson 5 Star Valley 2

Saturday, May 15:

Game 7: Kelly Walsh vs. Jackson, noon (Championship)

Game 8: Evanston vs. Star Valley, 10 a.m. (3rd place match)

EAST REGIONAL BOYS (at Campbell County HS & Thunder Basin HS)

Cheyenne Central won the tiebreaker and earned the No. 3 seed over Laramie due to fewer goals allowed in conference matches, 17 vs. 18.

Thursday, May 13:

Game 1: (1) Thunder Basin – Bye

Final Score: Game 2: (4) Laramie 3 (5) Campbell County 0 - Camels are eliminated

Final Score: Game 3: (2) Sheridan 5 (7) Cheyenne South 0 - Bison are eliminated

Final Score: Game 4: (6) Cheyenne East 2 (3) Cheyenne Central 1 - Indians are eliminated

Friday, May 14:

Final Score: Game 5: Thunder Basin 1 Laramie 0

Final Score: Game 6: Sheridan 4 Cheyenne East 0

Saturday, May 15:

Game 7: Thunder Basin vs. Sheridan, 4 p.m. (Championship at CCHS)

Game 8: Laramie vs. Cheyenne East, noon (3rd place match at CCHS)