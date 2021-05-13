Barrasso Blasts ”Biden Border Crisis,” Says It’s ”Here To Stay”

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso is blasting President Biden for implementing policies that he says have created ''chaos" at the southern border of the United States.

The president was recently quoted by Fox News as saying the border situation is ''under control.'' But Barrasso, who is a Republican, on Wednesday took a very different view of the situation at the border between the United States and Mexico, referring to it as the ''Biden border crisis' and saying it is "here to stay."

He went on to say ''We've all been to the border. We've witnessed what the border patrol and the elected officials in Texas and Arizona are talking about.'' Barasso said that even ''Democratic Senators from Arizona are calling this a 'crisis on the border'."

You can see Barrasso's entire statement in the video below.