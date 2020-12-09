A Wyoming Department of Health doctor has resigned after calling the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 as a communist plot.

"The Wyoming Department of Health has accepted Igor Shepherd's resignation," department spokeswoman Kim Deti said in an email.

"We decline to comment further on this personnel matter," she said.

Shepherd called COVID-19 a "so-called pandemic” at a Nov. 10 event sponsored by Keep Colorado Free and Open in Loveland, Colorado.

Shepherd described efforts to develop a vaccine as a plot by Russia and China to spread communism worldwide.

"It's a global mission to bring communism to every corner of this land," he said in his presentation posted on YouTube.

Shepherd was introduced as a Wyoming Department of Health countermeasures program manager preparedness and response unit.

Gov. Mark Gordon and other top Wyoming officials declined to comment.

