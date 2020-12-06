CASPER (AP) — A Wyoming Department of Health official involved in the state’s response to the coronavirus questions the legitimacy of the pandemic and describes a forthcoming vaccine as a biological weapon.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Igor Shepherd called COVID-19 a "so-called pandemic” at a Nov. 10 event in Loveland, Colorado.

Shepherd described efforts to develop a vaccine as a plot by Russia and China to spread communism worldwide.

Shepherd was introduced as a Wyoming Department of Health employee before his presentation.

Shepherd’s baseless and unsubstantiated claims undermine Wyoming’s efforts to contain the virus and plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Mark Gordon and other top Wyoming officials declined to comment.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Here are 10 ways to help others who are struggling right now