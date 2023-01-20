Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Tests Positive for COVID-19
A written statement from the Office of Governor Mark Gordon says the governor received results from a COVID-19 test showing he is positive for the virus.
The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming.
Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?
Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.