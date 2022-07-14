Wyoming Gov. Gordon Appoints Misha Westby Judge for Albany County

Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Deputy Attorney General Misha Westby as the judge for the Second Judicial District serving Albany County, according to a news release.

Westby’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Tori Kricken, effective Aug. 15.

Westby has been with the Attorney General’s Office since 2003, and since 2015 has served as a Deputy Attorney General. Her duties included supervising the Tort Litigation Section.

Her background includes serving as an intern at the U.S. Supreme Court for retired Chief Justice Burger and as a law clerk for U.S. Magistrate Judge Beaman.

Misha Westby. Courtesy Wyoming Attorney General's Office. Misha Westby. Courtesy Wyoming Attorney General's Office. loading...

She also practiced law at Hirst & Applegate, P.C., a private firm.

Westby graduated from Rawlins High School and earned her Bachelor’s and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Wyoming.

“All three nominees I received were exceptionally well-qualified candidates,” Gordon said. “Misha’s extensive legal analysis and diverse background make her well equipped to successfully adjudicate significant matters that come before this court.”

Westby said she is honored and humbled by the appointment.

“I would like to thank the Governor for the appointment, and my friends and family for their support. I will strive to always be an impartial, fair and compassionate judge," she said.