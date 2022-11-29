Wyoming Game & Fish Investigating Deaths of 77 Diseased Ducks

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department announced that they investigated a situation that resulted in the deaths of many waterfowl.

That's according to a press release from Game & Fish, who wrote that on Tuesday, personnel with the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area discovered 77 dead mallard ducks, as well as one afflicted Canada goose who had to be euthanized.

"These birds were collected and some of them will be disease tested at the Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory for potential causes of the die-off," the Game & Fish Department wrote. "To reduce numbers of waterfowl congregating in the area, the aerator at Ocean Lake has been turned off. Turning off the aerator will close the open water and encourage the birds to move on."

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department reminded residents to always report clusters of dead birds to their nearest Game and Fish regional office. They also reminded hunters to take specific precautions when handling wildlife. These precautions include:

Do not handle or eat sick game.

Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Wear rubber or disposable nitrile gloves while handling or cleaning game.

When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant and clean knives, equipment and surfaces that come in contact with game.

Do not eat, drink or smoke while handling animals.

Do not feed sick/found dead carcasses/tissues to domestic animals — such as dogs and cats.

All game should be thoroughly cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F before being consumed.

For more information, individuals can call the Lander Regional Office of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department at 307-332-2688.