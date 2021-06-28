Wyoming Game And Fish Urges Sober Boating

Wyoming's roadways aren't the only place residents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence over the Fourth of July Holiday.

Boaters should expect to see more game wardens out on Wyoming's waters.

It's part of Operation Dry Water in which law enforcement will be on Wyoming's waterways informing boaters about safe boating practices and removing impaired boaters.

"Boating impaired can put everyone at risk," Wyoming Game and Fish Law Enforcement Coordinator Aaron Kerr said in a news release. "It is as deadly as driving under the influence.

As is the case with driving under the influence in Wyoming, the blood alcohol concentration limit for operating motorized boats is .08%, according to game and fish.

In addition to enforcing boating under the influence (BUI) laws, game wardens will also work to educate boaters on other requirements including safety equipment.

Game and Fish has a list of requirements for safe boating in Wyoming here.