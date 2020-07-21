The Wyoming Cowboys have been picked to finish second in the Mountain Division for the upcoming 2020 college football season in the Mountain West Conference.

The Cowboys received one first-place vote and 90 total points in the balloting by conference media members. UW placed fourth in the MW Mountain Division in 2019 with a 4-4 league record. The Pokes finished 8-5 overall last season, which included a victory over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl.

Craig Bohl enters his seventh season as Wyoming’s head coach. He’s led the Cowboys to four consecutive seasons of a .500 record or better. UW has had at least 8 wins in three of the last four seasons. The Pokes returns seven starters on offense and five on defense, and a total of 49 lettermen for the 2020 season.

Defending MW Champion Boise State was chosen as the preseason favorite in the division. The Broncos got 20 first-place votes and 125 points.

Behind the Broncos and Wyoming was Air Force. The Falcons received 86 points in the voting. Utah State was chosen fourth with 60 points. Colorado State (56) and New Mexico (21) rounded out the Mountain Division.

In the West Division, San Diego State was tabbed as the favorite with 19 first-place votes and 122 points in the voting. They are followed by Nevada. The Wolfpack received two first-place votes and 100 points in the balloting. Hawai’i (74) was chosen third, followed by Fresno State (73), San Jose State (43), and UNLV (29).

The two preseason division favorites, Boise State and San Diego State, plus Air Force and Utah State are scheduled to play at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie during the 2020 season.