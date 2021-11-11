Wyoming Food For Thought Project's Birds and Bucks is back for 2021, and this year it will be 3 days straight of bringing hope and happiness to our community and neighbors in need.

It all starts Thursday, November 18 with the last Thankful Thursday of the year.

This event is a special Guns-Only Raffle aka “The Turkey Shoot” where attendees buy raffle tickets for just $10 each and win a chance at over 20 different guns.

It all kicks off at 5 pm at the Beacon Club, where a free Tito's Cocktail will be yours just for showing up and food is available for purchase.

This event is smoke-free and family-friendly so bring the kids.

At 7 am Friday morning, November 19, join Townsquare Media DJs and Food For Thought Project Volunteers at Ridley’s East to collect Birds and Bucks all day long till 7 pm.

The goal is 400 Birds for 400 families.

This year’s goal is more important than ever as we are all so aware of how difficult the past year has been on families and the community alike.

Finally, on Saturday, November 20th, volunteers are invited to the Food for Thought Program Center to help put the family baskets together.

All the money collected goes to help the 1,000 kids Wyoming Food for Thought Project serves each and every weekend all year long.

A big thank you goes out to Greiner Ford powered by Lithia, along with all of Townsquare Media’s stations, Ridley’s East, and Wyoming Food for Thought Project volunteers for taking the time to show up for our community by helping to raise food and funds for Thanksgiving.

Can't make it to this year's events? Follow this link donate online.

Want to volunteer or hold a Business Challenge? Call (307) 337-1703 or email info@wyfftp.org

