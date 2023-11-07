Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food Drive in Casper Nov. 17th, 2023

It's time again to give thanks and share the love at the Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food Drive, sponsored by our friends at Greiner Ford of Casper.

Bring your birds or bucks to Ridley's in Casper all day Friday, November 17 from 7 am til 7 pm to help Casper families have a happy Thanksgiving. All funds raised will be used for fixins and then any funds remaining will go to pay down the NCSD Student Lunch debt.

This holiday event began over 25 years ago by Brian Scott, who, hearing there was a need for birds for the local hunger organizations, parked his old truck in front of KTWO Radio and asked Casper to show up and give.

Year after year, Casper shows up to share the love.

We invite YOU to show up and give this year.

Your local Townsquare Media radio stations will be live and on location all day asking you to show up. Challenge your co-workers or friends to see who can raise the most birds or bucks and drop by Ridley's for a mention on all the Townsquare Media Stations - My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 104.7 KISS FM, 107.9 JACK FM, AM 1400 The Cowboy, and KTWO Radio.

