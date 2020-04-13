Wyoming Federal Grand Jury Indicts Woman in $73K Medicaid Scheme

A 63-year-old woman is facing federal charges after allegedly submitting tens of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent claims to Wyoming Medicaid.

Holly Lundahl was arrested in Rapid City, South Dakota last Monday, April 6, and indicted on three counts of healthcare fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, Lundahl used false documentation to sign herself and two others up as care providers for a disabled Medicaid beneficiary, and then used the two's names to submit fraudulent claims for services.

In total, Lundahl allegedly submitted more than $73,000 worth of fraudulent claims between June 2016 and January 2020.

