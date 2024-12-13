Wyoming faces increase in stolen signs, warns of safety risks

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported a rise in sign theft across southeast Wyoming. This increase, which includes thefts of stop signs and “Welcome to Wyoming” signs, poses significant safety and financial concerns.

“Stolen stop signs cause a great risk to the traveling public,” Mike Ginther, District 1 traffic supervisor, stated. “Travelers unfamiliar with an area can blow through an intersection and involve themselves and others in a crash they normally would have stopped or yielded to.”

Replacing stolen signs is costly as well. WYDOT estimates the large “Welcome to Wyoming” signs cost between $2,000 and $3,000 to manufacture and replace. Smaller versions of the same sign range from $1,500 to $2,000. The cost of replacing posts and repairing defaced signs also impacts the state highway maintenance budget, which funds snow removal, pothole repairs, and other critical projects, according to a press release by WYDOT.

Sign theft is classified under Wyoming law as either felony or misdemeanor theft, depending on the value of the stolen item. Theft greater than $1,000 could be charged as a felony with penalties of up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000

Defacing signs with stickers or markings also carries penalties as it further strains maintenance budgets.

WYDOT urges residents to report missing or stolen signs by contacting the Laramie District Office at 307-745-2127. These reports help the department replace essential signage and maintain safety for travelers.

