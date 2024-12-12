Visit Casper Efforts Helped Bring Over $32 M in Economic Impact to the Local Economy

Visit Casper reports their efforts brought in over a $32 million impact to the local economy.

Further, Casper saw record-breaking lodging tax collections in July, September and October 2024.

Throughout the past year, Visit Casper helped support longtime events, including the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR), state high school tournaments and the Visit Casper Marathon.

Additional events included the Wyoming Nurses Association Conference, the Professional Land Surveyor of Wyoming Fall Technical Session, NJCAA National Basketball Tournament and the Wyoming State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Looking ahead to 2025, upcoming events include:

NJCAA Tournament: 1,000 room nights, $1+ million economic impact

CNFR College National Finals Rodeo: 1,909 room nights, $2.5 million economic impact

Wyoming High School Activities Association State Tournaments (marching band, volleyball, spirit, wrestling, track, basketball): $24 million economic impact

Casper also has a few new developments that are set to open in 2025, including:

Wyo Sports Ranch is opening in January 2025, this 131,000-square-foot facility will host sporting events, tournaments, conventions and more. Also the Hyatt Place Hotel is set to open in 2025 with 200 new hotel rooms.

