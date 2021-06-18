Wyoming Driver Ejected, Killed After Failed Passing Attempt

A 59-year-old Wyoming driver was killed Sunday night after failing to pass another vehicle on Happy Jack Road west of Cheyenne.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. near milepost 7.3.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Scott Meigs was passing a westbound pickup at a high rate of speed when he attempted to move back into the westbound lane and collided with the pickup's front bumper.

The impact caused Meigs to lose control of his pickup, go off the roadway and roll two times.

Get our free mobile app

Meigs, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected and died from his injuries. The driver of the other pickup and a passenger were not injured, according to a crash report.

The patrol says speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the third fatal crash on Happy Jack Road so far this year.